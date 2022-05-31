MJF and Tony Khan meeting reportedly set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF and Tony Khan are reportedly scheduled to meet tomorrow after a whirlwind weekend for both in Las Vegas for Double or Nothing.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the meeting between both men will take place on Wednesday. The time of the meeting has not been revealed. Khan and AEW are in Los Angeles that day for AEW Dynamite.

MJF no-showed an AEW Fan Fest meet and greet event over the weekend and attempted to leave Las Vegas before his match against Wardlow at the PPV. He reportedly purchased a plane ticket, but did not use it and did the match as scheduled. Wardlow defeated MJF in a squash match after ten powerbombs.

MJF has been disgruntled about his contract situation with AEW. He and Tony Khan had an intense meeting about an interview he did with Ariel Helwani where he spoke in transparent detail on his future. Earlier this month, it was reported that MJF had decided that he would be heading to WWE when his AEW contract expired in January of 2024.

MJF has been with Tony Khan and AEW since the company was founded in 2019. He’s wrestled top talent in the company throughout his run including Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, C.M. Punk, and others.

