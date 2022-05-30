Jake Atlas arrested, charged with domestic battery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT star and current AEW star, Jake Atlas has been arrested and charged with domestic battery.

According to PWInsider, Atlas and his longtime partner engaged in a verbal argument, which escalated when Atlas became physically aggressive. The report indicates that police responded to a domestic violence report at Atlas’s home on May 23. Atlas signed a no contact order and was released on May 23 as well. He’ll appear in court for arraignment on June 28.

Atlas is a former NXT star who was released from his WWE contract in 2021. He signed with AEW and wrestled Adam Cole, but tore his ACL during the match and has not been on television since then.

