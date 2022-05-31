FREE PODCAST 5/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Cody-Seth HIAC hype, Riddle & Nakamura as a team, Alexa, 24/7, on-site report, callers (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast host Robert Vallejos to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the hype for Hell in a Cell including Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch-Asuka-Bianca Belair, MVP-Omos-Lashley, and more. They talk with an on-site correspondent who details crowd reactions, off-air happenings including what Liv Morgan did for 20 minutes in the ring during commercials, and the dark match between Cody and Seth. They include live callers and emails.

