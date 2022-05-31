VIP AUDIO 5/30 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody-Seth exchange, Becky-Asuka-Belair promo, Riddle & Nakamura vs. Usos, Theory vs. Ali for U.S. Title, KO obsesses about Ezekiel, MVP-Lashley exchange, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including a Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins exchange, Becky Lynch-Asuka-BIanca Belair promo, Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Usos, Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for U.S. Title, KO obsesses about Ezekiel, an MVP-Bobby Lashley exchange, 24/7 shenanigans with T-Barr and Apollo Crews in the mix, and more.

