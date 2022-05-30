SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK ELEVATION REPORT

MAY 30, 2022

TAPED 5/18 IN HOUSTON, TX

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Elevation Commentators: Paul Wight & Mark Henry & Tony Schiavone & Anthony Ogogo (for some reason.)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Paul Wight & Mark Henry on the call, welcoming us to the show, as the glorious sound of The Wingmen hit and out walked Ryan Nemeth with Pretty Peter.

(1) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. RYAN NEMETH (w/Peter Avalon)

Avalon tripped Takeshita, which allowed Nemeth to hit the lightest chop you’ve ever seen and strut away. Takeshita responded with one that wasn’t nearly as light and hit a top rope dropkick. Nice suplex from Takeshita, who Mark Henry says is very handsome, as Nemeth went to the eyes to avoid a back suplex. Nemeth tried to get a fan chant going, but failed miserably. As Nemeth has a handstand hammerlock, commentary comments on Pretty Peter’s luxurious hair. Nemeth delivered knees to the midsection, followed by a back suplex for two. Takeshita showed off his lightning speed with a flying clothesline and Blue Thunder Bomb. Nemeth avoided the running knee into a leaping DDT for another near fall. Nemeth wanted the Rude Awakening, but Takeshita took his head off with a lariat. Nemeth slid out of a Last Ride, as Avalon tripped up Takeshita again, holding him. Nemeth collided with Avalon and Takeshita put away Nemeth with the Zahi running knee.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 5:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Happy belated Birthday to Takeshita, who I hope celebrated with a ton of Cinnabon’s. If you haven’t looked up Takeshita’s social media, he also crushed a rendition of Take on Me at AEW Karaoke during Double or Nothing weekend. I’d love for him to be TNT Champion, as his match with Hangman a few weeks ago was a star making performance with the AEW crowd. Build off of that momentum and get him into the TNT title picture now that it’s thankfully out of the ATT, Sammy & Tay feud that felt like forever.)

(2) MERCEDES MARTINEZ vs. MAZZERATI – ROH Women’s World Championship

Caprice Coleman joined commentary for the main event, with Bobby Cruise doing introductions. This is Mercedes third title defense on Dark Elevation since defeating Deonna Purrazzo. Mercedes grounded Mazzerati out of the gate, but Mazzerati showed off her skills by escaping and trash talking the champion. To the apron, Mercedes had to power Mazzerati up with a stalling vertical suplex that popped the crowd the longer she held her up. Mercedes got to the count of 30 before dropping Mazzerati for two. A stomp of the foot allowed Mazzerati to escape a headlock and DDT got her a two. Credit Caprice for throwing out the line of how there’s a Mercedes & Mazzerati in the ring, which popped commentary. Snap suplex connected, but Mercedes kicked out at one. Overhead suplex threw Mazzerati clear across the ring, but Mercedes ran right into a kick to the ribs. Mazzerati hopped on the back of Mercedes with a choke, but the champ escaped and hit a series of clotheslines. Helluva Kick and stalling corner dropkick by Mercedes led to a spinebuster for two. Mazzerati escaped a powerslam, threw some forearms, but Mercedes countered a springboard forearm and just hung up Mazzerati on the ropes. Execution forearm to the back of the head led to the Broad City Stretch for the submission.

WINNER: Mercedes Martinez in 7:30 to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship

(Howard Analysis: Judging by the spoilers, Mercedes defends her title again tomorrow on Dark as well, so to say she’s been a fighting champion is an understatement. This was a solid main event, with Mazzerati getting off quite a bit of offense on the champion. I said this last week after her title defense, but I really enjoy having Mercedes put her title on the line on shows like Dark & Elevation. It makes shows feel more important and one of these weeks, I’d like for Mercedes to either be pushed to her limit or even lose the title, which I think might be highly unlikely.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not much to say about a two match show other than the crowd was into both matches and Takeshita & Mercedes looked really good in victory. This was the quickest show I’ve ever had to recap, so trying to vamp is a struggle here. So, if you haven’t checked out Double or Nothing, I highly recommend Anarchy in the Arena, the six man tag with Death Triangle & House of Black, Serena vs. Rosa and the main event. Those four matches were my favorites from the night.

