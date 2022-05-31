VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Everything with Rich & Wade: MJF-AEW update, AEW PPV media Q&A notes including Khan’s passion about Punk, WWE fan reaction to Cody, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss the MJF-AEW situation progression since Sunday, thoughts on how this situation could play out, how social media is interpreting the events including reporting on the situation, and more. Also, some talk about the AEW media Q&A including Tony Khan’s impassioned thoughts on C.M. Punk and Punk’s instant reaction. Plus, some talk about how WWE fans are reacting to Cody so far and how the brand-loyalty is different today than pre-AEW.

