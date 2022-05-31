New Japan Best of the Super Jr. 29 tournament finals set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The finals are set for the annual Best of the Super Jr. tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

After winning their blocks on the last day of competition, El Desperado will face Hiromu Takahashi to become the 29th winner of the tournament. The winner will go on to challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Dominion on June 12.

Our #BOSJ final is now set! Join us in the Nippon Budokan FRIDAY LIVE in English as we name the Best of Super Jr. 29! Plus! BULLET CLUB unite, major steps on the road to Dominion and more!https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpw pic.twitter.com/rjjd3dBgiW — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 31, 2022

The Best of the Super Jr. 29 finals will take place on Friday June 3. Hiromu Takahashi is chasing history by becoming the first wrestler in New Japan to ever win the tournament three years in a row and the first ever to win the tournament four times.

