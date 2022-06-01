SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw drew 1.49 million average viewers. That number is down over prior week, but the Memorial Day holiday has habitually impacted those numbers historically.

The key adult 18-49 demo rating increased over prior week, moving from a 0.41 to a 0.42. The male 18-34 and 18-49 demo ratings also increased over prior week.

Raw on Monday featured the final hype for Hell in a Cell on Sunday. Bianca Belair faced Asuka after a show opening talking segment with both and Becky Lynch.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a final promo segment and pull apart brawl with one another ahead of their clash inside Hell in a Cell.

Other matches on Monday Night Raw included Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos, Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop, and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley. The main event segment featured a contract signing between Bobby Lashley and the team of Omos & MVP.

WWE Hell in a Cell airs live on Peacock on Sunday June 5. Matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Judgement Day vs. A.J. Styles, Finn Balor, & Liv Morgan, Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 5/27: Overall show a hit, Max Dupri angle optimism, more