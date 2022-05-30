5/30 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Asuka vs. Belair, Usos vs. Riddle & Nakamura, Lacey Evans wrestle, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 30. 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-Jimmy Smith introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd.

-Becky Lynch made her ring entrance right away. They cut to clips of the Asuka-Becky-Bianca Belair storyline the last two weeks. Lynch welcomed fans to Raw. She said it’s been a while since she’s done that and it feels good. She said she didn’t feel like doing this when she didn’t have her title, “especially because so many of you prayed for my downfall.” She added, “Lucky for me, I don’t live for you; I live for me. And I live on spite and coffee, and right now I’m feeling pretty fueled up. She said some collect stamps or friends, but she collects enemies. She said shes going to keep collecting them as she rises to the top. She said she knows she’s on track to regain her title at Hell in a Cell. Boos rang out.

Becky said she knows odds are stacked against her, but that has never stopped her before. She said she defies convention. She said narrated photos from Money in the Bank two years ago. She said Asuka won MITB and that’s why “when I went off to create life like the god I am, I generously gave Asuka the greatest gift of her career – I handed her my title.” She said even then, she had a plan because she knew Asuka was the best but she knew she could beat her. She said what she realizes now is that she created a selfish, entitled monster. She said she made her accustomed to being handed things. Asuka’s music interrupted.