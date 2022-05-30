FREE PODCAST 5/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey preview UFC Fight Night headlined by Volkov vs. Rozenstruik, review AEW Double or Nothing, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik. They transition into a lengthy review of AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. They discuss the MJF situation, the length of the card, CM Punk as champion, and much more.

