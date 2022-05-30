SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW DOWNWARD SPIRAL 2022 SHOW REPORT

MAY 28, 2022

AIRED ON FITE.TV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

GCW Announcers: Kevin Gill, Veda Scott, Emil Jay, Jake Black, Drew Parker

(1) JIMMY LLOYD vs THE ROTATION vs MARCUS MATHERS vs MATT VANDAGRIFF vs TITUS ALEXANDER vs EARLY MORNING GUY STEELE

Steele won after pinning Mathers with the Twist of Fate neckbreaker in 10:54.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Typical GCW scramble with a lot of moves. Steele was the only competitor to get a separate entrance so it was no surprise he was the winner.)

(2) SECOND GEAR CREW (AJ GRAY, MANCE WARNER, & MATTHEW JUSTICE) vs ALLIE KATCH, SANDRA MOONE & BILLIE STARKZ

Allie Katch won for her team after pinning Warner with a piledriver in 16:17.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I wasn’t a huge fan of this match.)

(3) MIKE BAILEY vs CHRIS BEY

Bailey won with the Ultimate Weapon in 10:57.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was my favorite match of the show. Both wrestlers showcased top notch athleticism. I have seen them wrestle twice in the last two weeks and I look forward to seeing them wrestle again.)

(4) BLAKE CHRISTIAN vs MATT CARDONA

Cardona won by holding the tights on a pinfall in 7:28.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Before the match, Christian called out Alex Shelley, Kushida, Johnny Gargano, and Jon Moxley. Cardona looked like he was injured which may have led to the short match.)

(5) GRINGO LOCO & ASF vs JORDAN OLIVER & NICK WAYNE

Oliver and Wayne won when Wayne pinned ASF after Wayne hit him with the Clout Cutter in 15:46.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: A lot of action as would be expected with these two teams. Not sure if Oliver & Wayne’s team name of Young, Dumb, and Broke is one they should continue to use.)

(6) EFFY vs KEVIN BLACKWOOD

Effy won with a Sunset Flip in 11:12.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Effy’s win came out of nowhere but this match told a good story with Effy and Blackwood surprising each other in the match.)

(7) JAI VIDAL vs DARK SHEIK

Dark Shiek won with the Go Ahead and Die in 8:52.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Dark Shiek started off slow but was able to come through in the end. After the match, the competitors raised each other’s hands to show mutual respect.)

(8) JOHNNY GAMECHANGER with DAD vs JOEY JANELA

Gamechanger won with the Starship Pain through a door in 18:20.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: It was unique seeing Johnny Gamechanger, better known as John Morrison in GCW. I have no idea why he was managed by Dad.)

(9) RINA YAMASHITA & COLE RADRICK vs ALEX COLON & JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH

Yamashita and Radrick won in 15:52 when Murdoch suplexed Colon and put Radrick on top for the pin.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I am not a huge deathmatch fan personally, but the crowd enjoyed it. The match furthered the Murdoch and Colon feud.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I did not enjoy this show as much as I enjoyed last week’s GCW show. GCW has a rabid fanbase but their shows can be hit or miss for me and this was a miss.

