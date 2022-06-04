WWE adds match to Hell in a Cell event on Sunday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has added Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin to Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PLE event in Chicago.

On this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Moss made his return after weeks on the shelf thanks to Corbin. Moss confronted Corbin in the ring and Adam Pearce announced a match between both men. Right out of the gate, Moss crushed Corbin with a steel chair, which caused him to get disqualified. Later in the show, Pearce made a rematch official for Hell in a Cell and attached a no holds barred stipulation to it.

Hell in a Cell takes place Sunday June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Matches on the card include Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP, Mustafa Ali vs. Theory for the WWE United States Championship, Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor, A.J. Styles, & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgement Day.

