VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #710 (June 23, 2002): Coverage of TNA’s first-ever PPV, WWF buries Steve Austin on TV, Torch Talk with Jarrett including whether TNA was created to push Jeff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #710 cover-dated June 23, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story on the WWF burying Steve Austin on television including harsh words from good friend Jim Ross… In-depth coverage of the first TNA PPV event with Keller’s report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… In part six of the Jerry Jarrett “Torch Talk,” he discusses whether there is an alternate business plan for TNA, whether TNA was created more as a vehicle for his son than anything, and more… Plus Torch Newswire, Ringside Beat, TV reviews of Smackdown, Raw, Heat, Velocity, and ECW, End Notes, and more…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #710

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE