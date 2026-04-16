FREE PODCAST 4/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Predicting how Triple H would do as Head of Creative, Edge retirement, Scott Hall’s weekend health issues (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 11 and 12, 2011.

On the Apr. 11, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers Larry Sweeney’s death, Scott Hall’s weekend health issues, Raw tonight, Tough Enough Week 1, Sin Cara Week 1, potential WWE roster cuts, successor to McMahon, how Triple H would fare in charge of creative, Abdullah the Butcher & Billy Graham, and much more.

Then on the Apr. 12, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net, they discuss with live callers Edge’s retirement in-depth, his final two-year run in WWE, items from Monday’s Raw including the WWE Title picture and R-Truth’s inclusion, Keller’s clarifications on John Cena’s physical look and the Taker-Hunter chair shot from WrestleMania, Tough Enough Week 2, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the Trish-Morrison controversy last week, TNA’s inevitable re-branding changes, and more topics.

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