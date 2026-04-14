FREE PODCAST 4/14 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-12-2021): Raw After Mania with Charlotte’s return, debut of new commentator, Ripley vs. Asuka, more – Keller & Peteani (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-12-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and was joined by PWTorch contributor Frank Peteani of PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed Charlotte’s return, WrestleMania fallout including a main event set for Backlash, the return of the Viking Raiders, the debut of Adnan Vink, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka rematch, and more with live callers and emails.

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