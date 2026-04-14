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VIP PODCAST 4/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rich’s preview of each WrestleMania match, AEW Dynasty fallout, Royce Keys, TNA-AEW, Shawn Michaels documentary review, more (52 min.)

April 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Rich’s preview of WrestleMania’s entire line-up and how this could being a launching point or transition point for the new era of stars
  • Details on the fallout and follow-up from AEW Dynasty including Tony Khan on the media Q&A and social media reactions
  • Thoughts on TNA talent being prohibited from working events with AEW wrestlers on indy shows and the social media reaction to it
  • A review of the Shawn Michaels documentary
  • The main roster in-ring debut of Royce Keys
  • Road Dogg and Billy Gunn on “Celebs in Wrestling”
  • And more scattered throughout

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