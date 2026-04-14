VIP PODCAST 4/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rich’s preview of each WrestleMania match, AEW Dynasty fallout, Royce Keys, TNA-AEW, Shawn Michaels documentary review, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Rich’s preview of WrestleMania’s entire line-up and how this could being a launching point or transition point for the new era of stars
- Details on the fallout and follow-up from AEW Dynasty including Tony Khan on the media Q&A and social media reactions
- Thoughts on TNA talent being prohibited from working events with AEW wrestlers on indy shows and the social media reaction to it
- A review of the Shawn Michaels documentary
- The main roster in-ring debut of Royce Keys
- Road Dogg and Billy Gunn on “Celebs in Wrestling”
- And more scattered throughout
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