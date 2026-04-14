VIP PODCAST 4/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rich’s preview of each WrestleMania match, AEW Dynasty fallout, Royce Keys, TNA-AEW, Shawn Michaels documentary review, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Rich’s preview of WrestleMania’s entire line-up and how this could being a launching point or transition point for the new era of stars

Details on the fallout and follow-up from AEW Dynasty including Tony Khan on the media Q&A and social media reactions

Thoughts on TNA talent being prohibited from working events with AEW wrestlers on indy shows and the social media reaction to it

A review of the Shawn Michaels documentary

The main roster in-ring debut of Royce Keys

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn on “Celebs in Wrestling”

And more scattered throughout

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