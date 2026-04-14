EXCLUSIVE: Vampiro says JCW is now “one of those other bigger companies” where wrestlers can make a name, believes characters and storytelling are one of its biggest strength

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

JCW now has a weekly TV show with JCW Lunacy airing weekly on YouTube. New episodes premier on Thursday night each week. JCW has tried weekly PPVs in the past, but never a weekly show with a TV style format.

Vampiro, who has been involved in JCW for a long period of time through many different iterations of the promotion, believes JCW Lunacy has been a success so far and the promotion is a place where wrestlers can make a big name for themselves.

“Well, I think it’s turned out better than expected,” said Vampiro during an interview on Radican Worldwide available now for PWTorch VIP members. “When you say big names from other companies that are recognizable, if they are big names and they were an important part of other companies, then they would still be in those other companies. So, in saying it that way, what I want you to take away from this is JCW is now one of those other bigger companies. I think that JCW has brought back why we’re all still playing that Backyard Wrestling game.

Vampiro believes that one of JCW’s biggest strengths are the characters and storylines that put wrestlers in situations you’ve never seen them in before given the variety of acts on the roster. “There’s characters involved, there’s great funny, escape-oriented storylines,” said Vampiro. “When I say escape, you watch wrestling to get away from your everyday life, to have some fun, to say bad words, to just put your head down and go, ‘Holy f—k, what did I just see?’ So, when you watch wrestling, that’s what you’re supposed to get out of it.

“When everybody’s so serious and such a bad guy and the greatest of all, that’s so f—ing bulls—t and boring. So, I think when you watch JCW, yeah, there are names you can recognize, but what you’re starting to recognize now is this brand, this JCW brand is bringing you why we all fell in love with pro wrestling. And there’s no bulls–t storylines. They’re so outrageous that you’re only gonna see it in JCW.

“So, you might pick a name from another company, and that name and that other company. ‘Well, this is my signature move and this is what I do.’ Not here motherf—-er. Here you’re gonna be wrestling an alien who’ s a zombie and has a coke problem. And is a f—ing abandoned child and drinks Faygo. So, get on the f—ing team or you know, you’re not. So, I think JCW is bringing that whole vibe back and I think that’s what’s impressive about it.”

Vampiro said one remarkable thing about JCW is that it has been consistent with the style of show it has presented over the years and now they are reaching a high point running Strangle-Mania in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. “How many promotions have come and gone in the last 30 years?” said Vampiro. “How many times have bigger companies changed their writing team and we have the newest thing and it all f—in fails, but for 30 straight years, year after year, show after show, JCW has stayed true to what it is.

“And now look, we’re doing a Friday night, midnight, in Last Vegas during WrestleMania weekend when the wrestling elite is there. F— all that. Everybody’s gonna come and see our show because it’s fun, man. And it’s just unscripted, meaning you can stand up, you can do what you want.”

Vampiro believes that another thing about JCW that is uncommon is that the fans stand during the show. “The fans are the ones who make the show, bro,” said Vampiro.

Sign up here and GO VIP to listen to Vampiro’s exclusive interview on Radican Worldwide talking all aspects of his career ahead of his retirement match at JCW’s Strangle-Mania: Viva Los Violence.

Vampiro’s retirement match against PCO and Big Vito will take place JCW Strangle-Mania: Viva Las Violence event on April 17. The show will be available to watch with a subscription to Triller TV+.

JCW Lunacy airs weekly on YouTube with new episodes being released every Thursday.