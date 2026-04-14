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FREE PODCAST 4/14 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania build, Pat McAfee, Jericho, Dynasty, TNA Rebellion, NXT-AEW comparisons, ESPN free hours, more (116 min.)

April 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • The pros and cons of the free hours of WrestleMania on ESPN
  • Overall evaluation of the WrestleMania line-up
  • Comparisons between Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns in terms of build and interest
  • Pat McAfee
  • Chris Jericho
  • AEW Dynasty analysis
  • TNA Rebellion PPV analysis
  • NXT vs. AEW five years after NXT shifted from Wednesday head-to-head to Tuesdays.
  • Is there anything style-wise from NXT’s booking and presentation that would benefit the main roster?
  • Is there a wrestler from TNA that would fit in well and help AEW?

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

  • A listener asks: Among five awful potential scenarios at WrestleMania, which one would make the fans most angry?
  • A listener asks: Why do others bring up Saudi Arabia as a dig at C.M. Punk when they know Punk has no agency to comment or seemingly any effective rebuttal?
  • WrestleMania weekend and the state of indy wrestling compared to pre-AEW, pre-COVID peak are for WM weekend shows

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