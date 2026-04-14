FREE PODCAST 4/14 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania build, Pat McAfee, Jericho, Dynasty, TNA Rebellion, NXT-AEW comparisons, ESPN free hours, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

The pros and cons of the free hours of WrestleMania on ESPN

Overall evaluation of the WrestleMania line-up

Comparisons between Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns in terms of build and interest

Pat McAfee

Chris Jericho

AEW Dynasty analysis

TNA Rebellion PPV analysis

NXT vs. AEW five years after NXT shifted from Wednesday head-to-head to Tuesdays.

Is there anything style-wise from NXT’s booking and presentation that would benefit the main roster?

Is there a wrestler from TNA that would fit in well and help AEW?

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

A listener asks: Among five awful potential scenarios at WrestleMania, which one would make the fans most angry?

A listener asks: Why do others bring up Saudi Arabia as a dig at C.M. Punk when they know Punk has no agency to comment or seemingly any effective rebuttal?

WrestleMania weekend and the state of indy wrestling compared to pre-AEW, pre-COVID peak are for WM weekend shows

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