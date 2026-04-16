VIP AUDIO 4/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WWE Era labels, WM42 line-up better on paper than the hype, Lesnar’s WrestleMania history, Hogan-Bret dynamic, dives, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What happened to WWE house shows?
- Does AI’s designation of WWE eras make sense?
- Rebooking WrestleMania’s top matches as four-ways that lead to unification matches?
- Was Hulk Hogan “jealous” of Bret Hart’s early PPV butyrate success in WCW?
- Is the WrestleMania 42 line-up better if you hadn’t actually watched the TV builds?
- Pros and cons of celebrities in pro wrestling
- Thoughts on each of Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania matches since WM29
- Should AEW put on PPV events the week before WrestleMania?
- Are some of UFC’s talented but cringy fighters turning off part of the fanbase?
- What stands out WrestleMania weekend outside of the WWE events?
- Reaction to Peter Rosenberg’s social media post about dives in pro wrestling
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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