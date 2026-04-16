VIP AUDIO 4/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WWE Era labels, WM42 line-up better on paper than the hype, Lesnar’s WrestleMania history, Hogan-Bret dynamic, dives, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What happened to WWE house shows?

Does AI’s designation of WWE eras make sense?

Rebooking WrestleMania’s top matches as four-ways that lead to unification matches?

Was Hulk Hogan “jealous” of Bret Hart’s early PPV butyrate success in WCW?

Is the WrestleMania 42 line-up better if you hadn’t actually watched the TV builds?

Pros and cons of celebrities in pro wrestling

Thoughts on each of Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania matches since WM29

Should AEW put on PPV events the week before WrestleMania?

Are some of UFC’s talented but cringy fighters turning off part of the fanbase?

What stands out WrestleMania weekend outside of the WWE events?

Reaction to Peter Rosenberg’s social media post about dives in pro wrestling

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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