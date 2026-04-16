VIP PODCAST 4/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleMania 42 preview, Darby’s AEW World Title win, Pat McAfee, TNA Rebellion and AEW Dynasty reviews (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw in the final lead-up to WrestleMania including the latest Pat McAfee segment and another Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment.

A preview of the entire WrestleMania 42 line-up

A review of last Saturday night’s TNA Rebellion PPV including the return of EC3

A review of AEW Collsion, the AEW Dynasty PPV, and AEW Dynamite including a reaction to Darby Allin beating MJF for the AEW World Title

A UFC review and preview

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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