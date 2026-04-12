AEW DYNASTY PPV RESULTS (4/12): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Omega, Thekla vs. Hayter, Jericho vs. Ricochet, Moxley vs. Ospreay, Bucks vs. FTR

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AEW DYNASTY PPV REPORT

APRIL 12, 2026

VANCOUVER, B.C.

STREAMED LIVE ON PPV

Attendance: WrestleTix reports at showtime, 9,136 tickets distributed; the set-up was 9,283.

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[PRE-SHOW]

Panel:Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, Paul Wight, R.J. City

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness, Excalibur

(A) MARINA SHAFIR vs. ALEX WINDSOR

Windsor won with Pump Handle Nelson Driver.

WINNER: Windsor in 9:00.

(B) KAMILLE vs. BIG ANNE

A dominant squash win ending with a torture rack into a slam.

WINNER: Kamille in 1:30.

-Willow Nightingale came out afterward, pushing past officials trying to stop her. Commentators noted her shoulder is injured. Kamille jumped her as she was entering the ring. She gave her a pump kick and stood over her.

(C) JACK PERRY vs. MARK DAVIS – AEW National Title match

Perry landed a flip at ringside early and then stopped to wink at the camera. Davis took over and pounded on Perry with strikes mid-ring for a while. He dropped Perry with a lariat and let out a yell. Perry countered Davis, but Davis just suplexed him. Perry came right back with a DDT. He played to the crowd before delivering a piledriver for a two count. Perry waited for Davis to stand, the charged with a running knee. Davis blocked it, but Perry kicked him a few times. Davis came back with an enzuigiri. Perry then hit a rana into a roll-up for the win.

WINNER: Davis to retain the AEW National Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good contrasting styles. Perry’s playing to the crowd often leads to his opponent recovering enough to make a comeback or block his moves, which makes him seem unfocused and undisciplined, which isn’t ideal for a babyface. It got a little sloppy late, but in a way it kind of worked since nothing looked fake, but rather just like they were maneuvering for advantages and it wasn’t crisply choreographed.)

(D) MEGAN BAYNE & LENA KROSS vs. MAYA WORLD & HYAN – AEW Tag Team Title match

Bayne and Kross finished Hyan with a double-chokeslam.

WINNERS: Bayne & Kross in 11:00 to retain the AEW Tag Titles.

-They went to ringside for the announcers to give a final run-through of the PPV line-up.

[MAIN PPV]

Commentators: Excalibur, Schiavone, McGuiness

(1) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS

The Bucks made their entrance first. Don Callis joined in on commentary as Takeshita made his entrance. Okada came out last. The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour with Matt Jackson against Takeshita. A short “Holy shit!” chant rang out. Callis said the Bucks are like a brainworm and infect anyone they’re near. He defended Okada siding with him. Schiavone said they make a good pair because they’re both master manipulators. Callis was wearing a pink armband and said “We’re doing it all for Kyle,” a reference to the injured Kyle Fletcher. Okada and Takeshita got alone early.

Matt launched Nick over the top rope onto Okada and Takeshita at ringside at 3:00. Callis stood and looked concerned. Nick faked out OKada who landed on his back instead of intercepting Nick. Nick then springboarded at Takeshita and landed on Okada. Okada, though, countered the Bucks seconds later and dropped Nick onto Matt. He smiled gleefully. He had some words for Matt and threw him into the ringside steps as Takeshita had Nick grounded in the ring. Fans chanted, F— Don Callis!” Callis gouged Matt’s eyes at ringside. Schiavone said, “Don, you are a horrible human being.” Another “F— Don Callis!” chant broke out.

Matt caught Takeshita with a cutter off the ring apron, but had a rough landing himself. Fans cheered a hot-tag to Nick, but Okada yanked Nick out of reach. He hten DDT’d Nick at ringside. Okada put on a Young Bucks head hand and jacket and then mocked their arm flex and clapping. (Okada is a hoot here.) Matt was about to tag Nick, but realized it was Okada. Okada smiled and gave him a middle finger gesture. Matt kicked him to the floor, but Takeshita then went after Matt from behind and scored a two count. Nigel called it “a comedy interlude” and said they were “now back to serious business.”

Four-way action broke out at 10:00. The Bucks applied sharpshooters mid-ring to both Okada and Takeshita. Okada and Takeshita slapped each other from face down on the mat to psych each other up. They both then crawled to the bottom rope with a surge of energy.

Thing settled a couple minutes later with Takeshita delivering an overhead suplex off the top rope. Four-way action broke out again, and Takeshita and Okada doubled Matt and scored a near fall, with Nick breaking up the cover. “This is just the opening match,” exclaimed Schiavone.

Okada positioned Matt in the corner and then dropped an elbow from the second rope. He gloated to the fans and gave them the middle finger gesture mid-ring. They went into a frenzy of moves and all four ended up down on their backs and slow to get up. Fans stood and applauded. When the ref counted, the fans joined in. Callis said the fans were helping “because Rick Knox sometimes has trouble getting to ten.” Okada slapped Takeshita. Takeshita elbowed Okada. They kept swinging at each other, but Callis said it would be okay. They worked together again when Matt entered. Okada almost hit Takeshita with a Rainmaker. Matt shoved Okada into Takeshita and scored a two count. Takeshita then gave Okada a running knee. The Bucks set up a move on Takeshita, but he clotheslined both of them. When he set up a Raging Fire, Okada stopped it and went for a Rainmaker on Matt, but hit Takeshita instead. He didn’t seem disappointed. He turned to the Bucks who gave him stereo superkicks and a BTE Trigger for a believable near fall at 19:00.

Takeshita held Matt’s boot as Nick set up their springboard driver. Takeshita let go of the boot and let Matt do the finisher. It was good for the win. Takeshita gave a middle finger gesture to Okada afterward.

WINNERS: The Bucks in 21:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of fun with a lot of talent on display. The Okada-Takeshita tension was played nicely, where they got along at times, but were just waiting for an excuse not to.)

-A video package aired on the return of Chris Jericho to AEW.

(2) CHRIS JERICHO vs. RICOCHET (w/Gates of Agony)