JCW 4/17 Strangle-Mania lineup announced: Vampiro retirement match, Riddle vs. Cokane vs. Nemeth vs. Conley Four-way elimination match for JCW World title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The entire lineup for JCW’s Strangle-Mania event on April 17 in Las Vegas has been announced.

The show will feature a double main event with Vampiro’s retirement match that will see Vampiro (w/ICP) vs. PCO vs. Big Vito. The other main event will feature a four-way elimination match for the JCW World Championship. The match will feature Matt Riddle vs. Cokane vs. Nike Nemeth, vs. Caleb Conley (w/Vince Russo). EC3 (w/Jeeves) will be the special guest referee.

The complete announced card follows:

Vampiro (w/ Insane Clown Posse) vs. PCO vs. Big Vito (Vampiro’s retirement match)

Matt Riddle vs. Cokane vs. Nick Nemeth vs. Caleb Conley (w/ Vince Russo) – Four-way Elimination match for the JCW World title with Special guest referee EC3 (w/Jeeves)

2 Tuff Tony & Willie Mack & Rob Van Dam vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) & Kenta

JCW Women’s Champion Alice Crowley & Dani Mo vs. J Rod & ??? with Special guest referee Katie Forbes

Facade vs. MechaWolf vs. Ninja Mack vs. Disco Ray (w/ Ring Rat) vs. Charlie Haas vs. Moshpit Mike – JCW American Championship match

The Bros of Funstruction (Yabo & Ruffo) vs. The Outbreak (Jacksyn & Abel w/Barnabas the Bizarre)

Kerry Morton vs. Mickie Knuckles

St. Claire Monster Corp (Mr. Happy & Kongo Kong & Beastman w/Jasmin St Claire) vs. The Rock & Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) & George South

-Sign up here and GO VIP to listen to Vampiro’s exclusive interview on Radican Worldwide talking all aspects of his career ahead of his retirement match at JCW’s Strangle-Mania: Viva Los Violence.

-You can watch JCW’s Stangle-Mania with a subscription to Triller TV+.

-JCW Lunacy airs weekly on YouTube with new episodes being released every Thursday.