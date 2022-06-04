News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/3 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Breaking Punk injury news, then full rundown including Rousey’s next opponent, Madcap drops suspenders, Sami helps Usos, Riddle & Nakamura vs. Usos, more (24 min.)

June 4, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with the breaking C.M. Punk injury news and how it affects his AEW Title status. Then a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Ronda Rousey’s next opponent established, Madcap Moss gets serious, Riddle & Nakamura challenges Usos, Drew McIntyre tells “D” jokes, and more.

