FREE PODCAST 6/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Ronda’s next opponent, Madcap gets serious, Riddle shows main event personality, Dupri client speculation, live callers, emails (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including Ronda Rousey’s next opponent established, Madcap Moss gets serious, Riddle shows main event personality, Drew McIntyre off course, Racquel Rodriguez’s upside, Max Dupri’s new client speculation, and much more with live calls and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO