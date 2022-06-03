FREE PODCAST 6/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Jimmy Hart (10 Yrs Ago): Real story on his break-up with Hogan and recent reconciliation, Savage & Elizabeth memories, rise of Bret and HBK, Memphis memories, Andy Kaufman, Nasty Boys, Honky Tonk (179 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s May 22, 2012 interview with long-time WWF and WCW manager Jimmy Hart who, with guest cohost Bruce Mitchell, take live calls and discuss a variety of topics from his career including breaking into wrestling in Memphis, Andy Kaufmann, Memphis Heat documentary, Nasty Boys, Hart Foundation, Honky Tonk Man, Tyson Kidd, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, he tells the real story on his break-up with Hogan and recent reconciliation, Randy Savage and Elizabeth memories, why he’s a fan of C.M. Punk, the rise of Bret and HBK and whether their main event success surprised him, working with The Miz, who was left out of Memphis Heat who belonged in it, memories of Sputnick Monroe, working as a manager opposite Sensation Sherri, his personal career highlights, and much much more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO