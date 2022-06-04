SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES

Hits

New Day & Drew McIntyre Opening Segment: This was an okay opening segment. Some of the same stuff from New Day but the interesting news from this was Drew McIntyre challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at “Clash at the Castle.” The first interesting thing is that that show isn’t for another three months so I’m assuming we’ll get some longer term storytelling with Drew and Roman. The second interesting thing, Drew specifically mentioned the Universal Title and not the Undisputed Title. I assume this means that those titles will be defended separately unlike how the Undisputed Tag Titles were defended tonight. Having said that, I’d love to see Roman defend either of his titles at this point. But, a mostly fine opening segment that set up the opening match.

Max Dupri: So far, so good with the former LA Knight. If you’ve paid attention to WWE dark match reports lately you probably won’t be too surprised about who is going to debut as Dupri’s first client. I assume we are looking at a re-debuting Mace or Mansoor (potentially under a new name also but maybe not). Count me as being intrigued by this.

Madcap (don’t call me Moss) in-ring segment and match vs. Happy Corbin: No more “Moss.” No more suspenders. Keeps the bad part of his name. I will say this: at least Madcap dropped the corny jokes and was given a more serious presentation. This should’ve been the presentation coming right out of WrestleMania but I guess better late than never in this case. I don’t even mind so much that the match was as short as it was considering it’s setting up (what should be) a final match to really put this feud to bed at Hell in a Cell.

Ricochet and Gunther promos for IC Championship match next week: This was a nice touch. It would have been nice to see this match happen at Hell in a Cell to showcase both wrestlers but I assume WWE still has to throw FOX a bone every now and then with some of the “higher profile matches.” With the WWE Universal Championship having not been defended since WrestleMania, time has long since passed on trying to get the Intercontinental Title to mean something on Smackdown. At least on Raw, the US Title is getting visibility weekly and will be defended at Hell in a Cell.

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle (Undisputed WWE Tag Titles): I am not a fan of the rushed build to this match but the match and story itself within the match was well worked and well told. It gave Riddle an out to have Nakamura removed from the match while also really helping to get Riddle over more as a threat to Roman Reigns (which is presumably on the way in the coming weeks). There’s a lot of money in Riddle as a singles wrestler and I hope that course is kept long after the days of the eventual breakup of RK-Bro someday. The idea that Sami Zayn played Roman Reigns music to distract Riddle would be well enough if WWE didn’t overdo it with distraction finishes. But, in terms of this longterm story, I’m willing to let it slide.

Overall show: There was a lot to like on this show. There was a lot to not like also. Hell in a Cell is MOSTLY a Raw show with the exception of one match. I was leaning towards giving the show a minor miss but considering this was hardly a “go home show” for Smackdown, I’ll give it a minor hit. There are a few feuds that need to go by the way side while there’s a few other things cooking that I’m intrigued by. Considering this wasn’t a “go home show” for much of the Smackdown roster, I’ll have to say the show was passable for what it was.

Misses

New Day & Drew McIntyre vs. The Brawling Brutes: So, this match started during the first commercial break due to Butch going crazy on New Day & Drew right before the commercial. Much like last week, there was nothing wrong with the match but this is definitely another one of the “spinning its wheels” type feuds for WWE. I’ve about had my fill of The Brawling Brutes and New Day feud. Considering how this match ended though it feels like this feud “must continue.” There’s a few of these types of feuds on Smackdown that need to conclude sooner than later.

Humberto vs. Jinder Mahal: I’m oddly entertained by Shanky being a fun loving, dancing fool behind Jinder’s back. I was not a fan of the troped WWE standard distraction finish. I can’t understand Mahal being upset by getting a win also. I see what they’re trying to do here with Shanky & Mahal and I’m sure they’ll getter there sooner, if not later. However, as I stated last week, it does pain me a bit to see Los Letharios used weekly as a vehicle to get others over.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Aliyah vs. Natalya vs. Xia Li vs. Shayna Baszler (Number One Contenders Match): So, Aliyah was locked in the women’s locker room with a camera operator? Why was there a camera operator in the locker room with Aliyah? I know it won’t be explained but I still wonder. Had Aliyah not made it to the ring on time, how would it have made sense that she was robbed of this opportunity when she was scheduled for a match? I guess it’s a matter of me having to disconnect my brain on all of this. As for the match itself, a Six-Pack Challenge went less than 6 minutes? With commercial time, I’m pretty sure the ring entrances lasted longer than the match. Give me a break. I’m fine with Natalya getting the win as I’m sure she’ll have a very good match with Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Title but this whole segment wasn’t worth enough time to really make me care about it like I should.

Lacey Evans: This went from feeling ‘can’t miss” to feeling like “what the hell?” She’s been shifted between being on both rosters over the past 5-6 weeks and hasn’t had an actual debut match yet. I just don’t get how the ball was dropped on this so badly. I think Evans is talented and I’m not saying she’s buried but it’s gonna take some work again to get me to care.

Tony Donofrio is a Contributor for PWTorch.com. You can contact Tony at TonyDonofrio@icloud.com and follow him on Twitter @TonyDonofrio.

