FREE PODCAST 6/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Hazelwood: Cody addresses fans after Hell in a Cell match, new number one contender crowned for Raw Women’s Championship, Riddle vs. Miz, more (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw with callers and emailers. Discussion points include the Cody Rhodes promo and angle with Seth Rollins, the state of Raw with Cody on the shelf, Becky Lynch getting pinned by Dana Brooke, Finn Balor as a heel faction leader, Damian Priest progress, whether or not it’s too early for Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Riddle’s ceiling without Randy Orton, and more. Enjoy!

