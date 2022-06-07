SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Finn Balor is now a member of The Judgement Day. The former champion joined the group on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Balor was introduced by Edge as the new member of his faction. WWE promoted on social media throughout Monday afternoon and during the broadcast that a new member would join the group during the show.

When Balor was revealed on Monday Night Raw, he walked to the ring and explained himself and how he made the choice to join. From there, Damian Priest, Balor, and Rhea Ripley turned on the group’s founder, Edge, and decimated him in the ring with a vicious attack. The trio put Edge through a table and connected with a Conchairto before leaving him lying in the ring.

Finn Balor worked heel for a short while during his second stint with NXT and has a long history working heel early in his career as the leader of Bullet Club in Japan. Balor has not worked heel on the WWE main roster in any capacity.

Balor teamed with A.J. Styles and Liv Morgan against The Judgement Day at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. Edge hit Balor with a spear to win the match for his team.

Balor is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, NXT Champion, and the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

