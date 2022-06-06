VIP AUDIO 6/6 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody-Seth follow-up with big angle, major development with The Judgment Day, Fatal Four-way for title shot against Belair at Money in the Bank, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Cody-Seth Rollins follow-up with a big angle, a major development with The Judgment Day with Finn Balor joining and the Edge being ousted, a Fatal Four-way for title shot against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel set up for next week, Usos vs. Street Profits in a non-title match, and more.

