Raw Women’s Championship match set for Money in the Bank

The WWE Raw Women’s Championship match for Money in the Bank is set.

Bianca Belair will defend her title against Rhea Ripley after Ripley won a fatal four-way match to become number one contender on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan were also in the match.

In the match, Ripley countered elbow shots from Doudrop and connected with the Riptide for the win. After the match, Ripley’s Judgement Day partners, Finn Balor and Damian Priest stood with her in the ring and stared down Belair.

Ripley is a former Raw Women’s Champion. She defeated Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37.

Belair won the championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Sunday at Hell in a Cell, Belair defeated Asuka and Lynch in a triple threat match.

