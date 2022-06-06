News Ticker

John Cena return to WWE revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 6, 2022

John Cena return to Raw announced
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
John Cena will return to WWE and celebrate his 20th anniversary in the company on Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s episode of Raw, the WWE announced that Cena will return on the June 27 episode of Raw from Laredo, TX.

John Cena last appeared regularly during the summer of 2021. He returned at the Money in the Bank event and then challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena lost the match and has not been on WWE television since.

Cena is a 16-time world champion. WWE did not reveal specific details as to what Cena will do on the show.

