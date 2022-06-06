John Cena return to WWE revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena will return to WWE and celebrate his 20th anniversary in the company on Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s episode of Raw, the WWE announced that Cena will return on the June 27 episode of Raw from Laredo, TX.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

John Cena last appeared regularly during the summer of 2021. He returned at the Money in the Bank event and then challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena lost the match and has not been on WWE television since.

Cena is a 16-time world champion. WWE did not reveal specific details as to what Cena will do on the show.

