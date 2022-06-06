VIP AUDIO 6/6 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Justin Shapiro is back again with our quarterly run-down of all things AEW. Punk’s injury, Goto, TK’s booking, Rush, and of course MJF (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by somewhat of a regular recently, our good pal Justin Shapiro. Alan and Justin somehow manage to find a few tidbits in AEW worth discussing during our quarterly run-down of everything happening in Tony Khan’s EWR save. Yes indeed, those three letters – M, J, and F – were brought up, and you can all officially wrap a bow on that story; nothing more to see here! Plus, C.M. Punk’s rollercoaster week and how it will lead to the natural destination of Hirooki Goto AEW Champion (Alan managed to talk Akiya Anzawa on a 2022 AEW show), and a macro look at TK’s booking and whether there is cause for concern (for Excalibur’s health if nothing else!). Over two hours of fun AEW discussion with plenty of quick hits and tangents along the way, and of course it’s brimming with that patented Shapiro charm.

