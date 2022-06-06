FREE PODCAST 6/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review Fight Night headlined by Volkov vs. Rozenstruik, preview UFC 275, discuss an active Saturday night in boxing, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey give a brief review of the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik. They give a preview of UFC 275. Rick discusses an active Saturday night in boxing. The show closes with Rick and Robert reflecting on a wild week of wrestling news.
