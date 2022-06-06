Smackdown viewership and key demo rating increases over prior week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Viewership and the key demo rating for Smackdown on Friday night both increased over prior week.

This week’s show drew 1.93 million average viewers and the key adult 18-49 demo rating was 0.47. Last week the demo rating was 0.43. The 0.47 demo rating was the highest it has been since April of this year.

Smackdown featured the final hype for the Hell in a Cell PLE match between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Moss returned for the first time since getting taken out by Corbin and challenged Corbin to a match. Moss was disqualified early on, but then the rematch was made official for the event.

In addition, Natalya won a six pack challenge match with Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Xia Lee, Aliya, and Shayna Baszler. She is now the number one contender for Ronda Rousey’s WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

In the main event, The Usos defeated Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

