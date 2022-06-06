Cody Rhodes medical update after Hell in a Cell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After a memorable Hell in a Cell victory against Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell PLE on Sunday night, Cody Rhodes is reportedly set for surgery later this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rhodes will undergo surgery to repair his torn pectoral on Thursday. John Cena missed three months of time due to the same injury. Triple H missed five months.

Rhodes wrestled a full match against Seth Rollins and won with the torn pec at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes was impressive in the match, not only using the injured area in certain moments, but allowing Rollins to focus on the injury and use it as a part of the match narrative. This was Cody’s first time wrestling inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Previous reports indicate that Cody Rhodes suffered the injury while weight training. Over the weekend, he did not wrestle his scheduled house show matches, but instead participated with run-in angles involving Seth Rollins.

Rhodes is 3-0 against Rollins since making his return to WWE at WrestleMania. He beat Rollins at WrestleMania 38, again at WrestleMania Backlash, and then for the third time at Hell in a Cell.

