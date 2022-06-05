Drew McIntyre talks Undertaker advice, has sights set on Roman Reigns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre said that it was The Undertaker that gave him major advice for his career and that he has a new appreciation for those lessons all the years later.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, McIntyre talked about his comfortability as a wrestler and revealed the major Undertaker advice.

“I’m at a point now where, when I walk out, there is no panic,” McIntyre said. “I know exactly what I want to accomplish. I don’t play Drew McIntyre. I am Drew McIntyre. As Undertaker once told me, ‘Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler.’ At the time, ’Taker was my mentor, a role assigned by Vince [McMahon], and I had no idea what he was talking about. I was a wrestler, obviously, right? Now, almost 15 years later, I have a much different appreciation for his lessons. I know who I am every time I step out there, and I know what I’m aiming for; and that’s Roman.

McIntyre talked in more detail about Roman Reigns and more specifically, the major UK stadium show taking place in September — WWE’s first in the UK in 30 years.

“That’s my goal,” McIntyre said of the match against Reigns in the UK. “I’m putting in the work to get there.”

Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the title. Most recently on this week’s Smackdown, he tagged with The New Day against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

