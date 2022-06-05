Cody Rhodes reportedly suffers injury, Hell in a Cell match still on

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes reportedly has suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the injury took place while weight training. The report has not confirmed the injury, but that was the word going around backstage at the WWE live event in Champaign, IL. Cody is still scheduled to face Seth Rollins inside Hell in A Cell at the Hell in a Cell PLE.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins 3 has been built up since WrestleMania Backlash. Rhodes currently holds two wins over Rollins since returning at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Hell in a Cell airs live on Peacock tonight. Rhodes vs. Rollins inside Hell in a Cell is the main event. Other matches on the card include Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP, Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the WWE United States Championship, The Judgement Day vs. Finn Balor, A.J. Styles, & Liv Morgan, and more.

