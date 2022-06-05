FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-5-17) Keller talks with ex-WWE Creative Kevin Eck right after Raw about Heyman-Joe, Enzo/Cass mystery, Blizz-Jax, Miz-Dean, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the June 5, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ex-WWE Creative Team member and current Sporting News wrestling columnist Kevin Eck discussed Monday Night Raw with follow up to Extreme Rules including the “grand slam” segment with Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman, the mystery with Enzo and Big Cass, the Miz-Dean Ambrose angle, what’s going on with Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nia Jax, and much more. Eck is a former WWE Creative Team member who adds behind the scenes insights on WWE’s creative operations with some fascinating details on how Vince McMahon operates that put more perspective onto what happened on this episode of Raw. Calls and emails are a big part of the show, also.

