Hook reveals his ultimate goal in pro wrestling

Th ultimate goal in pro wrestling for Hook is to win the AEW World Championship. The AEW star talked to GQ about his run so far in AEW, what it feels like to have a connection to AEW fans and what his goals are.

“I still struggle to put it into words,” Hook said of the connection he has with fans. “It was such a surreal feeling. With all the hype that was built up before the debut, I definitely felt an intense amount of pressure. But I’ve been an athlete my entire life. I’ve had to deal with pressure before. So I didn’t feel scared. I felt ready to attack.

I want to be the AEW world champion. That’s it. That’s the goal. But outside of wrestling, I plan to delve into some other markets—design or artistic directing I also want to look at acting and modeling.

In the interview, Hook also discussed what it was that drew him to the wrestling business aside from his Dad (Taz) being a prominent fixture in it.

“I love all forms of creativity, Hook said. “I think in life you get a chance to design yourself. And once I realized how much creativity is applied in the world of pro wrestling, I felt I could really bring all my biggest passions together. Being an athlete, being a fighter, and being a creator. And, you know, kind of hybrid of both of those things.”

Hook is now tag team partners with Danhausen. The duo defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the Double or Nothing pre-show on May 29. He’s scheduled to appear in some capacity on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

