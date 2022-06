SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor Tyler Sage chat on the latest pro wrestling happenings including injuries galore, last night’s Dynamite, and more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel for new, exclusive content each day.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 6/8: An epic miss of a show with a lot on the line for AEW