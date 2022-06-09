ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 6/10: Velvet vs. Statlander, FTR & Beretta vs. United Empire, Hager vs. Kingston, Letha & Singh “In Action,” Hookhausen to Speak

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW

JUNE 10, 2022

INDEPENDENCE, MO. AT THE CABLE DAHMER ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Taz, Chris Jericho (various combinations)

Last Week

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) defeated The Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix).

Powerhouse Hobbs & FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated Participants Not Named (Patrick Moynihan is the man folks!)

Athena defeated Kiera Hogan.

AEW Champion CM Punk disclosed that he was injured and would miss time.

Scorpio Sly defeated Dante Martin to retain the TNT Championship.

Arena

This week’s episode of Rampage was recorded following Dynamite in the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. See Wednesday’s Dynamite preview for more information about the venue.

Four matches and a talking segment were announced, which I’ll get out of the way right here because there’s nothing to say about it. Hook and Danhausen will speak, as was announced on Dynamite.

After #HOOKhausen’s incredible duos debut at #AEWDon Buy-In, we will hear from @danhausenad & the Cold-Hearted, Handsome Devil himself @730hook TOMORROW on #AEWRampage back at the regular time of 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/8Odmu7hCT3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2022

Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston

The feud continues between Eddie Kingston and the Jericho Appreciation Society as Eddie goes one-on-one with Jake Hager. Both men took part in the Casino Battle Royal this past Wednesday for the right to face Jon Moxley in the main in the match that would determine one of the participants in the match for the Interim AEW Champion at Forbidden Door. Eddie eliminated JAS member Daniel Garcia before he himself was eliminated by Hager.

Eddie took issue with the elimination and challenged Hager to match in a backstage promo later in the show. The feud between both sides have gone on for quite some time with the latest chapter taking place at Double or Nothing. The JAS defeated Eddie, The Blackpool Combat Club, and Santana & Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The same participants are headed for a Blood and Guts match on the June 29 edition of Dynamite.

.@RealJakeHager cost @MadKing1981 a shot at the AEW World Championship, so this one *definitely* doesn't feel personal at all pic.twitter.com/TqnJ4NlZid — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 9, 2022

Frank’s Analysis: I get a kick out of people taking issue with getting eliminated from Battle Royals. Do you not know the rules? I do like Eddie showing frustration though. It shows me getting to that match vs. Moxley meant something to him. Eddie should win this match since Hager is nothing but a stiff, but I don’t rule out a non-finish and shenanigans.

ROH & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Trent Beretta vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s United Empire (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

The crossovers between New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW continue. Trent Beretta cut a promo this past Wednesday challenging FTR to another ROH Tag Team Championship match on behalf of his Roppongi Vice partner Rocky Romero. The first ended in a DQ when Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan of the NJPW stable United Empire interfered in the match. FTR told Trent they should take issue with that stable when low and behold, the leader Will Ospreay appeared. He announced himself as the leader and then Aaron Henare and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) attacked Trent and FTR.

Later in was announced that Trent would team with FTR to take on Ospreay and Aussie Open.

Frank’s Analysis: I’ve been out of the loop with New Japan recently because of time constraints, but I still have a sub to New Japan World. I know Will Ospreay. I’ve watched plenty of his matches. I have no knowledge about Aussie Open. That’s the problem. There’s an expectation on AEW’s part that you know the New Japan talent. It’s not fair to people that don’t watch the New Japan product. That’s number one. Number two, Will Ospreay is one of the best wrestlers in the world. They’re going to feature him in a six-man tag on Rampage? Don’t you save him for a big singles match at Forbidden Door? If you want to introduce him properly to the AEW audience then tell his story and get us invested in a big money match, not some throw-away six-man deal.

Velvet Sky vs. Kris Statlander

This week we revisit the feud between Velvet Sky of the Baddies and Kris Statlander. Velvet stood by Kris throughout the time Kris was feuding with the now-injured “Legit” Leyla Hirsch. Things have changed since Velvet joined TNT Champion Jade Cargill’s Baddies.

Athena made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing and stood alongside Kris and Anna Jay of the Dark Order after Anna lost in her championship match to Jade. The two sides have gone at it ever since with the latest chapter taking place this past Wednesday on Dynamite. The Baddies, with Stokely Hathaway, announced Kris would face Velvet. They purposely mispronounced her name.

These two faced off on the May 18 edition of Rampage, with Kris coming out victorious.

This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage back at our regularly scheduled time of 10/9c on TNT, #TheBaddies' @Thee_Red_Velvet takes on @callmekrisstat! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HIjHve2nXO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Frank’s Analysis: There’s not much to this, other than standing by for when the trios match is going to take place. The overall feud gets everyone on TV, so it’s fine. I like the involved of Stokely, much better than Mark Sterling.

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh “In Action”

Jay Lethal and his cohort Satnam Singh will be “in action” as was announced on Dynamite. After the 2022 edition of ROH Supercard of Honor, Jay and Sonjay Dutt promised a present for Samoa Joe. They delivered the following week after Joe beat Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Television Championship when the seven-foot plus tall Singh made his debut and attacked Joe.

Frank’s Analysis: I can’t say I’m excited to see Satnam Singh in action folks. I’ve seen enough of these Giant Gonzalez (El Gigante), Great Khali and Omos types where they just…don’t…pan…out. We’ll see though, right? What does everyone say, let’s see how it plays out? The problem is I’ve seen this song play out and the tune doesn’t sound all that different here.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!