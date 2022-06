FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (6-5-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Cena-Cole BBQ Underwear match, Raw ratings analysis, Vince McMahon’s return to TV, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-5-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls on a variety of topics including Cena-Cole BBQ Underwear match, Raw ratings analysis, Vince McMahon’s return to TV, No Way Out, Sin Cara, Wellness Program, Kane’s match quality, the next generation of WWE stars, the TNA Hall of Fame announcement, top TNA HOF candidates, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO