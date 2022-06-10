FREE PODCAST 6/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss NWA’s Alwayz Ready PPV by interviewing the voice of the NWA, Joe Galli and the National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane, breaking news from Galli, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland preview NWA’s Alwayz Ready PPV by interviewing the voice of the NWA, Joe Galli and the National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane. They get some breaking news from Galli, insight into all the matches and buildup. Dayne then talks about what fuels him as he prepares to face Chris Adonis, how he got started in the business, what makes the title reign special, and more. For VIP listeners, Chirs and Justin travel to Crown Point, Indiana for Black Label Pro to watch Effy vs Mike Bennett and the Bang Bros taking on the Rascalz.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO