VIP AUDIO 6/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): A big loss of confidence in AEW and Tony Khan this week for many reasons including devaluing of the World Title, reviews or Rampage, Dynamite, MJF follow-up, NJ Dominion preview, UFC (88 min.)

A review of AEW Rampage including C.M. Punk’s announcement regarding his injury and inability to stay active as AEW Champion.

A major commentary on Todd losing faith in AEW and Tony Khan this week and reaching a low-point with AEW, centered around the devaluing of the AEW World Title, but also due to several other factors all present on last night’s Dynamite.

A review of Dynamite including the battle royal, Wardlow’s promo, Hangman Page’s promo, and everything else on the show. Also, an evaluation of how AEW handled the “tournament” for the Interim Title.

Todd’s latest thoughts on the MJF situation, if his take on what happened before, during, and since Double of Nothing weekend has changed since last week, and what the biggest danger is for AEW at this point regarding that situation.

A preview of New Japan Dominion

A look at UFC Fight Night and this weekend’s UFC PPV.

