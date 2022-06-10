VIP AUDIO 6/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Cody’s Raw promo, decision to turn Edge and Finn Balor, Madcap loses suspenders, NXT In Your House, Rousey, Dana pins Beckyl more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Review of Smackdown including Riddie & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Usos and if there was a better finish than the countout, Ronda Rousey’s next challenge and thoughts on her presence on Smackdown compared to Roman Reigns, Madcap Moss’s return in an ambulance and what if real life was like that, and more.

Review of Raw including Cody Rhodes’s major promo at the start and Seth Rollins’s swerve promo, Edge’s heel turn and if was the best of bad options, Becky Lynch gets pinned by Dana Brooke, and more.

Review of NXT In Your House including Todd’s top prospects in the current NXT.

Review of NXT 2.0.

