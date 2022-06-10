SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JUNE 9, 2022 (RECORDED)

KISSIMMEE, FL AT OSCEOLA HERITAGE PARK EVENT CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Recap video of last week’s events on Impact.

-Sami Callihan promo. He said Moose would be begging for mercy by the end of the night.

-Opening video. The old “Cross the Line” theme music was used this week, in addition to the TNA logo.

(1) ROSEMARY vs. TENILLE DASHWOOD (w/Madison Rayne)

Rosemary had the early advantage. Madison caused a distraction on the outside, leading to Tenille giving Rosemary a neckbreaker. The action spilled to the outside. Back in the ring, Tenille stomped Rosemary. Rosemary made a comeback but got hit by Madison on the outside. Back in the ring, Tenille gave Rosemary a clothesline and got a two count.

Tenille put Rosemary in an armlock and a full nelson. Rosemary escaped then they clotheslined each other. Rosemary knocked Tenille to the mat with running forearms. Rosemary had Tenille in a submission, but she escaped. Rosemary gave Tenille a German suplex and got a two count. Tenille ran into Madison on the ring apron, leading to Rosemary rolling up Tenille for the pin.

WINNER: Rosemary in 7:00.

Tenille and Madison attacked Rosemary after the match. Taya Valkyrie ran in for the save. Rosemary and Taya speared Tenille and Madison. The fans applauded. The announcers noted that Taya and Rosemary had been partners in the past. They had a staredown and exchanged words. Rosemary slid out of the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match to start Impact this week. It looks like Taya and Rosemary may reunite to challenge The Influence for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Not sure where this leaves Havok.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the matches for Slammiversary and for later tonight. A clip was shown of the Good Brothers headed to the Briscoe Brother’s farm. [c]

-The Good Brothers showed up at the Briscoe’s farm. They talked about the Briscoes calling them soft. They played around on the farm equipment and joked around. Doc asked a child if his dad was here. They told the kid about their accomplishments and he didn’t seem to care. Doc chased a chicken around.

The Good Brothers complained about only seeing one chicken. They said they were thirsty. They ordered a man to get them a drink. The man turned around and it was Papa Briscoe. He told them to get off his farm. Karl Anderson said they came to beat someone up and since his sons weren’t there, the father would do.

Just as Papa Briscoe was taking off his belt, the Briscoes arrived in a truck. A wild brawl ensued. The Good Brothers threw Mark through a plank and beat up Jay against a tree. Papa Briscoe showed up with a tool and told the Good Brothers they had come to the wrong farm. The Briscoes recovered and said the same. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Heath backstage. Heath said that Honor No More was about to walk through hell for what they did to Rhino. Gia asked him if he was thinking about taking them on alone, as he walked off.

(2) PCO vs. STEVE MACLIN

Fans chanted for PCO. Maclin sent PCO over the top rope. They fought on the apron. PCO speared Maclin through the ropes to the floor. PCO was bleeding from the mouth. PCO did a dive through the ropes onto Maclin on the floor. Maclin did a dive on PCO to the floor. Maclin gave PCO a spinebuster on the ramp. [c]

Maclin and PCO brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, PCO knocked Maclin to the mat. Maclin gave PCO a superplex. PCO “Hulked up” and fought back. PCO gave Maclin a DDT and a cannonball. PCO gave Maclin a senton from the top rope to the apron. PCO missed a cannonball and hit the steps when Maclin moved. Maclin backdropped PCO on floor.

Maclin hung PCO upside down on the railing and charged him. Maclin ran PCO into the steps. Maclin put PCO’s arm between the steps and the apron and kicked it. PCO pulled his singlet straps down. It looked like PCO’s arm was out of place. Officials ran in but PCO threw them off. Back in the ring, Maclin DDT’d PCO on a chair and got the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 14:00.

PCO rose up after the match. Maclin fled up the ramp. PCO was a bloody mess.

(D.L.’s Take: A war. This match was physical and hard-hitting. It elevated both men. Maclin is on a roll and is being positioned as a top guy. PCO’s injury looked gruesome and I wonder if he will need time off.)

-Flashback Moment of the Week: Booker T vs. Christian Cage vs. Rhino vs. Samoa Joe vs. Robert Roode from Slammiversary 2008.

-Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans approached Deonna Purrazzo in the locker room. Tasha was mad that Deonna didn’t get involved with Mia Yim last week. Deonna said she didn’t need their help to end Mia Yim. Tasha said “we’ll see about that” and walked off. Chelsea Green approached Deonna and said that a little help wouldn’t hurt. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Matt Morgan. He said being a former TNA star meant everything. He talked about being the Blueprint and facing Kurt Angle and Ric Flair. He said he was proud of Impact. Vincent approached. He called Morgan a ghost of Impact past. He said at Slammiversary it all comes to an end. Vincent walked off. Morgan said he didn’t like Honor No More’s chances.

(3) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. JOE DOERING (w/Eric Young & Deaner)

Doering won a test of strength. Alexander got Doering in a headlock. Alexander took Doering down and went for an ankle lock. Doering got out. Deaner tried to trip Alexander on the outside. Doering took Alexander down with a running crossbody block. Doering took control of the match. Doering put Alexander in a chin lock.

Alexander battled back with a series of moves. Alexander German suplexed Doering twice. Deaner threw in the flagpole. Alexander got it and hit Doering with it to cause a DQ. Eric Young tried to sneak in the ring, but Alexander turned around in time. Young and VBD retreated up the ramp.

WINNER: Joe Doering by DQ in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good match while it lasted. I didn’t like the DQ finish; it wouldn’t have diminished Doering to get pinned by the Impact World Champion.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Moose backstage. Moose said he wasn’t worried about Sami Callihan or his mind games. He said the last person that tried mind games with him got carried away by his goons (I presume he meant EC3). He said Sami didn’t stand a chance. The lights flickered. Moose said he would find Sami and put an end to this. [c]

-Hannifan plugged upcoming dates.

-Footage was shown from New Japan Pro Wrestling of Ace Austin joining Bullet Club. He cut a backstage promo with El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, and Bad Luck Fale, but was interrupted by Alex Zayne. Jay White and the Good Brothers showed up and stomped him. Bullet Club gave the “too sweet” afterwards.

-Hannifan announced that Alex Zayne would be part of the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

-Moose was shown walking backstage. He ran into Sami Callihan and they started fighting. They fought into another room near pallets. Moose hit Sami and made him bleed. Moose tried to escape out of the room, but the doors were locked. Sami revealed that he had the key. Sami went after Moose’s eye. Sami used the key to open the door and leave. Moose was still locked in and knocked on the door frantically to get out. [c]

-Matt Cardona and Brian Myers promo. Cardona had the Digital Media title and said that no one recognized Rich Swann as the champion. Cardona gave Myers the belt and declared him as the new champion. Myers said that Swann doesn’t even have a Twitter account. Myers said they should figure things out at Slammiversary.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera. He clarified that Swann is actually the Digital Champion. They talked about the Slammiversary matches. They plugged matches for next week on Impact television including:

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Jay White & Chris Bey

-The teams of Honor No More and Frankie Kazarian & the Motor City Machine Guns did their ring entrances. [c]

(4) ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN & FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT

Shelley and Bennett started the match. Sabin arm dragged Taven. Taven and Sabin exchanged the advantage. Kaz gave Taven a neckbreaker and a Russian Leg Sweep. The Guns and Kaz kept the advantage on Eddie Edwards. The Guns double teamed Bennett. [c]

Honor No More triple teamed Shelley on the outside to get the advantage. Taven and Bennett double teamed Kaz in the ring. Eddie powerbombed Sabin. Shelley tried to make a tag, but Honor No More pulled his partners off the apron. Eddie chopped Shelley. Shelley fired back. Eddie gave him a thumb to the eye.

Shelley tried to make the tag again but his partners were on the floor. Eddie accidentally kicked Bennett. Shelly finally made the tag to Kaz, who ran wild. Sabin tagged in and battled Taven and Bennett. Sabin DDT’d Eddie and got a two count. The Guns double teamed Eddie. Sabin did a dive on Eddie and Bennett. Taven kicked Kaz.

Bennett speared Kaz on the outside. Honor No More triple teamed Sabin. Eddie gave Sabin a Tiger Driver, followed by a knee from Taven. Sabin kicked out at two. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. The Guns and Kaz made a comeback. Sabin got a two count on Eddie. The Guns and Kaz took turns doing moves on Eddie.

Taven gave Shelley the Climax. Kaz gave Taven a cutter. All six wrestlers fought and exchanged moves. Bennett gave Sabin a low blow, leading to Eddie pinning Sabin for the win.

WINNERS: Eddie Edwards & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in 22:00.

-After the match, Honor No More went on the attack, but Heath ran down for the save. Heath was attacked but he made a comeback on Honor No More. Heath hit Eddie with a chair and gave him the Wake Up Call. Kenny King and Vincent jumped Heath. Honor No More had the advantage on Heath. They put his leg in a chair and hit it with another chair. Honor No More gloated afterwards.

(D.L.’s Take: The action was non-stop, especially at the end. Everyone had a chance to shine. An excellent preview to the five on five match at Impact Slammiversary on PPV. Good angle at the end as well.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: An action packed show that was well worth watching. The PCO vs. Steve Maclin match was quite the spectacle. Storylines continued to advance for Slammiversary, including Moose/Sami Callihan, Ultimate X, Briscoes/Good Brothers, and Swann/Major Players. A fun main event capped off the show.

