Brandi Rhodes provides Cody surgery update

Brandi Rhodes, former Chief Brand Officer of AEW and wife of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, said in a Twitter post that her husband’s recent shoulder surgery was a success.

“The doctor just repaired Cody’s pectoral tendon, which was torn completely off the bone,” Rhodes wrote. “Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery.”

Last weekend, Cody suffered a torn pectoral tendon during weight training. He was removed from WWE live events, but still worked a full Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell PPV with Seth Rollins. Cody won the match and with a classic, all-time gutsy performance. The Wrestling Observer gave the match five stars and Brandi Rhodes commented on that as well.

“Y’all bet on the right horse,” Brandi wrote. She then put five star emojis underneath her message.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and has feuded with Seth Rollins ever since. Rhodes beat Rollins at WrestleMania, WrestleMania Backlash, and at Hell in a Cell. The timetable for his return is unknown, but other wrestlers have come back within three to six months from similar surgery. John Cena made it back in three and Triple H hit the five month mark.

Cody was written off the show this week on Monday Night Raw after an attack from behind by Seth Rollins.

