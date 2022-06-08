Cody Rhodes surgery update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes will undergo surgery a day earlier than originally reported.

PWInsider is reporting that Rhodes will have his torn pectoral repaired today. A previous report indicated that he’d have surgery on Thursday. The new report indicates that Rhodes will have the surgery done by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Andrews has a long history of treating WWE wrestlers including big names like Triple H.

Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon while weight training. He was pulled from live events last weekend, but worked his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins with a classic performance. Rhodes won the match after a series of Cross Rhodes finishers. He is now 3-o against Rollins since returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Rhodes addressed his situation and said he wanted to try and get back in the ring by the Money in the Bank PPV in July. Rollins confronted Rhodes in the ring and said he respected him, but then attacked him from behind.

Cody Rhodes presumably will miss four to six months of action because of the surgery. John Cena returned from a similar injury in three months. Triple H suffered the same injury as well and returned in five months.

CATCH-UP: VIDEO: Shooting the breeze w/ Zack Heydorn on WWE Hell in a Cell