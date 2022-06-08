News Ticker

New match added to this week’s AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 8, 2022

AEW Dynamite adds new match featuring two top stars
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Buddy Matthews vs. Pac has been added to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the news on Busted Open Radio earlier this afternoon.

Matthews’ House of Black faction collided with Pac and Death Triangle at Double or Nothing in May. House of Black won the match after Julia Hart interfered and joined the group.

Other matches on this week’s episode of Dynamite include New Japan Pro Wrestling’s David Finlay vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, a battle royal to determine Jon Moxley’s main event opponent with the winner challenging for the Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door, and final hype for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager next week.

CATCH-UP: Toni Storm says WWE was her goal, “just snapped” out of the blue

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*