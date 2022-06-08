SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Buddy Matthews vs. Pac has been added to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the news on Busted Open Radio earlier this afternoon.

Matthews’ House of Black faction collided with Pac and Death Triangle at Double or Nothing in May. House of Black won the match after Julia Hart interfered and joined the group.

Other matches on this week’s episode of Dynamite include New Japan Pro Wrestling’s David Finlay vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, a battle royal to determine Jon Moxley’s main event opponent with the winner challenging for the Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door, and final hype for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager next week.

