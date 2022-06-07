Toni Storm says WWE was her goal, “just snapped” out of the blue

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Being on the WWE main roster was a major goal for Toni Storm, but quickly realized that wouldn’t work out as she thought it would. In an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, Storm talked about leaving WWE and why it happened when it did.

“That was a good time for me, ya know,” Storm said of early time in WWE during the first Mae Young Classic. “I had some good times in WWE. It was cool at one point and then it wasn’t. It changed and I didn’t want anything to do with it.

“My main goal in wrestling was to be on Raw or Smackdown, main roster WWE TV and I got there and figured it out pretty soon. I realized this is just not going to work out. Also, I’m 26 and I want to have a really good time in this job. I want to have a really great career. I want to enjoy it and I just wasn’t enjoying it for so long. I abruptly quit. I woke up that morning having no idea that I was going to quit. I just snapped out of the blue and all of a sudden I was on this 90 day.”

Toni Storm is now a member of the AEW women’s division. She made her debut as a surprise entrant into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and qualified with a win. Storm made it all the way to the semifinals, losing to Britt Baker. Baker would go on to win the tournament at Double or Nothing.

Storm is a former NXT UK Champion and winner of the Mae Young Classic Tournament.

